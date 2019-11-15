Delmer Gene “Yank” Rice
Services for Delmer Gene “Yank” Rice, 92, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin, Texas with Brother Blackie Cranford officiating. Mr. Rice was born on February 24, 1927 in Lufkin, Texas the son of the late Tommy Rice and Alice Barnes Rice. He went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his home in Lufkin.
“Yank” spent his life serving the Lord personally and through numerous ministries including as a choir member of the Heavenly Highway Singers, Children’s Church leader, active member of Calvary & Chestnut Drive Baptist Churches in Lufkin, driver for the Bus Ministry of Northside Baptist in Freeport and as a member of the Shriners and Masonic Lodge for over 50 years.
Mr. Rice served his country in the United States Navy Seabee’s and was honorably discharged on July 10, 1946 after serving 14 months overseas. Later, he attended and graduated from Saddlewhite Commercial College and went to work for the Veteran’s Administration in the accounting office. Mr. Rice (“Friday”) worked for 31 years at Dow Chemical in Freeport as a boilermaker until his retirement, at which time they moved to Lufkin, Texas.
Survivors are his loving wife of 66 years, Lydia Rice; daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and George Busch of Pensacola, Florida; daughter, Theresa Dorgan of Diboll; daughter, Sandra Loftin of Angleton; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Judy Rice of Lufkin; grandchildren, Vicki Collins of Brazoria, Jim Pursley and wife Renee of Bellville, Jason Williams of Angleton, Jonathan Williams and wife Tara of Danbury, Larry Joe Rice and wife Jessica of Center, Paul Busch of Pensacola, Florida, Stephen Pursley of Diboll, Alan Rice and wife Marisa of Alvin, Andrew Rice of Diboll, Carol Donaldson and husband Billy of Lufkin, and Jeremy Rice and wife Jamie of Hudson; brothers, Gilbert Rice and wife Woodie of Central, Jim Rice of Lufkin, Joe Kenneth Rice of Lufkin, and Bob Rice and wife Gayle of Lufkin; sister, Marie McIntosh of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Margie Rice of Lufkin and sister-in-law, Evelyn Rice of Central; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Rice was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Elvin and Betty Rice; brother, J.T. Rice; brother and sister-in-law, Archie and Mildred Rice; brother, N.I. Rice; sister-in-law, Lynnis Rice; brother-in-law, James McIntosh; and grandchildren, George Robert Busch II and Angela Marie Rice.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jim Pursley, Jason Williams, Jonathon Williams, Larry Joe Rice, Paul Busch, Stephen Pursley, Alan Rice, Andrew Rice, Jeremy Rice and Billy Donaldson. Honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandsons, Devon Pursley, Jordan Williams, Logan Busch, Garrett Rice, Caleb Donaldson, Jace Rice and Easton Rice.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Affinity Hospice at 2708 S. Medford Dr., Lufkin, TX 75901.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday evening at the funeral home. Services are in the care of Gipson Funeral Home.
