Private graveside services for Laritta White, 77, of Apple Springs will be held in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Apple Springs with Pastor Mike Due officiating.
Mrs. White was born November 5, 1942 in Groveton, Texas to the late Gladys (Blair) and Bryant Wars, and died Sunday, March 22, 2020 in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. White was a steel fabricator for U.S. Steel in Houston until returning to Trinity County in 1990 to live in Apple Springs. She was a professional seamstress and also crocheted. Mrs. White was a fabulous cook and was known for her chicken and dumplings. Homemade jelly and peanut brittle was her Christmas gift to everyone in the community. She was her husband’s shrimp boat helpmate for many years and completely lost her desire to eat shrimp. She is known as “Granny” but Brandon called her “Nana”. Mrs. White was a member of Apple Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Albert Earl and Priscilla White of Crosby; son-in-law, Randy Mizell of Crosby; grandson, Brandon Earl White of Crosby; granddaughter, Amber Michelle Guidry and husband Terry of Splendora; great-granddaughters, Khloe Guidry, Makenzie Guidry, and Zoe Guidry, all of Splendora; brother, Danny Wars of Groveton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert White; daughter, Tammy Mizell; and brother, Leland Wars.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Wright, Randy Quin, Paul White, Keith White, Terry Guidry, and Bill Harlan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon White and Larry White.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or American Cancer Society, 212 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.