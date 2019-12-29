Dorothy Winston
Dorothy Lois Winston (née Horn) of Houston, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was 80 years old. She is survived by son Michael Winston and wife Susan of Norman, Oklahoma; daughter Amy St.Denis and husband Greg of Houston; son David Winston and wife Angela of Houston; and grandchildren Zachary St.Denis, Danielle St.Denis, Thomas Winston, Dorothy Winston, Mallory St.Denis, Kate Winston, Henry Winston, and Mary Ellen Winston. She is also survived by her sister Leah Jane Horn and husband Gene Parker of Huntington, Texas, and sister-in-law Mary Virginia Winston Casper of Lufkin, Texas, and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Edmund Price Winston, Jr., and parents E. Gordon Horn and Clemia Lois Hale Horn of Lufkin. Born in Lufkin, Texas, on January 22, 1939, Dorothy graduated from Lufkin High School in 1957, where she was involved with her dear Girl Scout Troop. She attended Baylor University from 1957 until 1960, at which time she moved to College Station after marrying her high school sweetheart Edmund, so he could complete his degree at Texas A&M University in 1961. Dorothy devoted her life to nurturing her flock, children and grandchildren alike. Her grandchildren adored their “Dee.” She taught Sunday School to the young married class with her husband at Tallowood Baptist Church where she was a member for over 50 years. They formed friendships with several couples with whom they raised children and vacationed through the years. Her friends became an extension of the family. Following a private burial, a memorial service will be conducted at Tallowood Baptist Church 555 Tallowood Drive at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019, with Dr. Duane Brooks presiding. Pallbearers will be Clint Bateman, Jo Ed Dossey, Wendell Erwin, James Felder, Don Looser, Thomas Powers, Charlie Read, James Shirley, Kenneth Tekell, and Thomas Womble. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be directed to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or a charity of your choice. Dorothy Winston will leave a void in the lives of all who knew and loved her.
