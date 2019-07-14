Katrinka Tomez Lindsey
Katrinka Tomez Lindsey was born July 7, 1957, in Lufkin, Texas to the late Frances Luna and Raymond Tomez and died July 12, 2019 in Texarkana, Texas after attaining the age of 62 years and 5 days. Katrinka loved listening to gospel music, reading her Bible, fishing, and watching horses. She was the Activity Director at a nursing facility and attended Wildwood Baptist Church in Ratcliff, TX.
Katrinka is survived by her husband, Charles Lindsey; children, Randy Hill and wife Denise, Krystal Hill, Sherri Strange, Robin Lindsey, Danny Hill and wife Robin, Matthew Hill, and Timothy Lindsey; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; dad, Raymond Tomez, bonus mom, Margie Tomez; bonus dad, Ralph Luna; mother-in-law, Marie Lindsey; sisters, Terrie Snead and husband Paul, Jerrie Aguilar and husband Joe, Melva Jones and husband Burl, and Traci McClure; brothers, Ray Tomez and wife Jana, and Terry G. Tomez; numerous nieces and nephew; and aunts and uncles.
In addition to her mother, Frances Luna, she was preceded in death by her grandparents; son, Frank C Hill Jr.; granddaughter, Kaitlen Hill Patrick; and nephew, Mark Herrington.
Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Madden Funeral Home in Ashdown, AR with Brother Eddie Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Ashdown Memorial Gardens in Ashdown, Arkansas. A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Wildwood Baptist Church in Ratcliff, Texas.
