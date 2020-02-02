Ofelia Contreras
Mass of Christian Burial for Ofelia Contreras, 62, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Forest Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. with rosary recited at 7 p.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Ms. Contreras was born Feb. 2, 1958, in El Refugio, San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and died Jan. 31, 2020, in Lufkin.
Mary Lou Janeway
Private services for Mary Lou Janeway, 75, of San Augustine, will be held by Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. Mrs. Janeway was born May 5, 1944, in Burlington, Kansas, and died Jan. 28, 2020, in San Augustine.
William Jake Lyon
Services for William Jake Lyon, 83, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at Keltys First Baptist Church. Mr. Lyon was born Feb. 11, 1936, in Buffalo and died Jan. 30, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, directors.
Harold Edward Malnar
Services for Harold Edward Malnar, 87, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Malnar was born March 16, 1932, and died Jan. 31, 2020, in a local hospital. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Lawrence James Matthews
Services for Lawrence James Matthews, 66, of Nederland, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine. Mr. Matthews was born Nov. 5, 1953, in Port Arthur and died Jan. 31, 2020, in Beaumont.
