Jo Anne Russell
Jo Anne Russell, 61, of Huntington, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, in Lufkin.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Danny Dodson officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center.
Mrs. Russell was born March 8, 1958, in Houston, to Elzie Ray Barlow and Marvlet Galloway Barlow. She was employed as a nurse. She enjoyed gardening and caring for people, especially her grandbaby. Mrs. Russel was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Lufkin.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Russell of Huntington; daughter, Heather Russell of Lufkin; grandson, Brylan Chase and his father Larry Chase of Lufkin; mother, Marvlet Barlow of Center; sisters, Connie Mora of Center, Cheryl Denny and husband Jerry of Citronelle, Alabama, and Kathy Grayson and husband Johnny of Center; mother-in-law, Weida Lowery of Center; brother-in-law, Jerry Russell of Center; and nephew, Kurt Russell of Longview; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Elzie Ray Barlow; and brother-in-law, Greg Mora.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Grayson, Christopher Mora, Jerry Denney, Bill Anderson, and Gregory Baker.
A special thanks to her boss, J.S. Chandra M.D. and co-workers at The Heart Institute of East Texas in Lufkin.
Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.