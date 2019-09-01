Irvin Lowell Golden

Services for Irvin Lowell Golden, 80, of Corrigan, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Golden died Aug. 30, 2019, in Corrigan.

Buddy Arnold Overstreet

Buddy Arnold Overstreet, 78, of Broaddus, died Aug. 30, 2019. Arrangements are pending at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine.

Ruell Otis Stanaland

Services for Ruell Otis Stanaland, 100, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Stanaland was born June 20, 1919, and died Aug. 26, 2019, in a local nursing facility.