Irvin Lowell Golden
Services for Irvin Lowell Golden, 80, of Corrigan, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Golden died Aug. 30, 2019, in Corrigan.
Buddy Arnold Overstreet
Buddy Arnold Overstreet, 78, of Broaddus, died Aug. 30, 2019. Arrangements are pending at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine.
Ruell Otis Stanaland
Services for Ruell Otis Stanaland, 100, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Stanaland was born June 20, 1919, and died Aug. 26, 2019, in a local nursing facility.
