Memorial services for Virgil “Bubba” Damon, 63, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating.
Mr. Damon was born August 27, 1956 in Houston, Texas, the son of the late Virgil Damon and Frances (Beulah) May, and died Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Damon loved to hunt, build things with his hands, and to talk with people. He was an eight-ball judge, a mechanic, and still had his sprint car licenses. Mr. Damon enjoyed horseback riding, the outdoors, and playing football, baseball, and running track in his younger years.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Damon of Lufkin; son, Daniel Damon of Wells; daughter, Koral Rentsch of Pollok; son, Stevan Alshouse of New Port Richey, FL; daughter, Rebecah Alshouse of Troy, TX; daughter, Madyson Alshouse of Troy, TX; grandsons, Jacob Knight, James Rentsch-Knight, and Jace Alshouse; granddaughters, Kathryn Knight and Nova Alshouse; great-granddaughters, Paisley Knight and Delilah Musick; sister, JoAnn Damon; sister, Karen Diane Damon of Indianapolis, IN; sister, Debbie Duque of Porter, TX; sister, Peggy Damon of Lumberton; sister, Ann Marie Damon-Pond of Goodrich; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Mr. Damon was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Melba Jean Damon; and nephew, David Corbett.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Duque, Scooter Poe, Donald Perrish, Jimmy Williams, Jimmy James, Doug Simons, Jace Childers, and Sammy Tillery.
Special memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
