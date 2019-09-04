Funeral services for Shawn Davidson, 50, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Doyle Hodge officiating. Interment will follow in the Davis Cemetery in Grapeland.
Ms. Davidson was born June 23, 1969 in Houston, Texas, and died Monday, September 2, 2019 at her residence. She resided in Lufkin most of her life and was a leasing consultant for Silver Creek Apartments. Ms. Davidson was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Brittney and Billy Harshman of Lufkin; grandchildren, Xanden Hutto, Khyler Hutto, Tyson Harshman, Aspen Harshman, and Laeeann Cannon; brother and sister-in-law, Sidney James and Secelia Hewitt of Lufkin; partner, Richard Davidson of Lufkin; stepdaughter, Katie Davidson of Lufkin; stepson, Jesse Davidson of Lufkin; stepsister, Pam Enfinger of Lufkin; stepbrother, Andy Welch of Lufkin; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Avis C. Welch; and sister, Audrey Lawson.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Hodge, Woody Smith, Jimmy James, Roy Smith, Cheeto Alanis, and Joe Reyes.
Honorary pallbearer will be Jeremiah Hewitt.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.