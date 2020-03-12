Ja Nelle Gidden Sullivan was born June 16, 1932 in Luling, Texas. She passed away on March 7, 2020 in Lufkin, Texas. She graduated from H.M. King High School in 1949, earned a B.A.in journalism from Baylor University in 1953 and a M.Ed. from University of Houston in 1963. After 30 years as a teacher, later public information officer, and finally coordinator of research and evaluation with a suburban Houston school district that has now merged with Houston ISD, she retired in 1987. She held a lifetime membership in Texas School Public Relations Association.
At her death, she was a member of Apple Springs Baptist Church in Apple Springs, Texas, having been saved and baptized in Freer, Texas at age 12. Mrs. Sullivan had been a church pianist/organist many years, beginning her senior year at Baylor. Her longest tenures were 24 years at Hibbard Memorial Baptist Church in Houston, 9 years at Kingwood First Baptist in Kingwood, Texas, and over 20 years at Apple Springs Baptist. She had been a Sunday School teacher, Training Union Director, church librarian, and church clerk. She was a member and multi-year organist in the Order of Eastern Star, Groveton Chapter #1035 and a past board member for Pineywood Baptist Encampment owned by eight Baptist associations in East Texas area.
Janelle was survived by her husband, Oran, of over 66 years and by their three sons and one daughter and their spouses: Leland and Jeannie Sullivan of Magnolia, Tx; Curtis and Rita Sullivan of Apple Springs; La Retta and Jerry Bolain of Oklahoma City, Ok; and Wesley and Cindy Sullivan of Katy, Tx. She is also survived by her brother and wife Wayne and Betty Gidden of Harrison, Ark; and by her sister and husband Nancy and Jack Collis of St Louis, Mo.
She had eleven grandchildren and spouses; 16 great grand-children and numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of other friends.
Funeral will be at Apple Springs Baptist Church, Friday March 13th at 10 AM, Viewing/Visitation at 9 AM.
In leu of flowers, please donation to National Breast Cancer Foundation (www.nbcf.org) or Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org)
