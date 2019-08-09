Funeral services for Stanley Earl Beck, 91, of Lufkin will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street, Lufkin. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Friday, August 9, 2019 at Gipson Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Stanley was born December 16, 1927 in Timpson, Texas and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, in Lufkin on August 6, 2019.
He graduated from Lufkin High School and joined the Texas A&M University “Fightin’ Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets” Class of 1950 to pursue an engineering degree. While serving his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army, stationed in Kansas, he met his wife Ada Root and they were married for 54 years. Stanley worked in Plant Engineering at Lufkin Industries for 32 years until his retirement.
Over the years, he loved to play golf and was Club Champion of the Lufkin Country Club several times. He was active in Lufkin Youth Baseball, raising Charolais cattle, bow hunting, photography, RC Modelers Club, built and operated amateur radios, and enjoyed building and flying model airplanes. He loved re-engineering things to make his own “improvements”. Everyone who knew him had a “Stanley story”. He loved making the rounds to see his favorite sites in Lufkin, and his curiosity kept him interested in the latest projects around the area. He looked forward to the days he and his “running buddy” Jodie Suggs went to eat at Charlie’s and set off on new adventures!
Stanley was a longtime member of Fourth and Groesbeck Church of Christ and recently attended Angelina Church of Christ when he was able.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arris A. and Ruth Carmichael Beck; and his wife, Ada Root Beck.
Survivors include his three children, Bernice Beck Kirkland and husband Marty Kirkland of Dickinson; Tony Beck of Lufkin; and Adina Beck Crain and husband Jon Crain of Odessa. Stanley loved spending time with his three grandchildren, Dr. Emily Crain, Andrew Crain and wife Morgan, and Ruth Mitchiner and husband John Mitchiner, III; and his new great-grandson, Cooper Mitchiner.
Pallbearers include: Cody Suggs, Jon Crain, Andrew Crain, John Mitchiner III, Karl Williams, Keith Williams and Wade Jabbour.
Honorary Pallbearer: Jodie Suggs, our angel on earth!
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the kindness and professional courtesies of the nurses and staff of Woodland Heights Medical Center and the loving compassion of Heart to Heart Hospice Care staff members. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Joe W. Elliott House, 220 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
