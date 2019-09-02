Cheryl Diane Kedrowicz
Cheryl Diane Kedrowicz, 70, of Lufkin, was born March 13, 1949, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of George P. Miller Jr. and Nila Jean (Van Duyn) Jordon, and died Sunday, August 25, 2019, in Lufkin.
She was a loving wife and a strong-willed mother who didn’t let anything get past her. She loved her family and her extended carnival family, many of whom call her mom or Aunt Cheryl. She loved to travel, play cards and go to flea markets. She was a hard worker. She worked in the carnival industry for 48 years. That is where she met her husband Norby 50 years ago. She is remembered as a very giving and loving person.
Mrs. Kedrowicz is survived by her husband of 45 years, Norbert Kedrowicz; son and daughter-in-law Stephen Sr. and Tammy Kedrowicz of Lufkin, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Jamie and Alexia Kedrowicz of Fort Dix, New Jersey; grandson and spouse, Stephen Kedrowicz Jr. and Makenzie Arriola of Lufkin; great-grandson, Bryson Kedrowicz of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Debbie Jordon of Ossineke, Michigan; brother and sister-in-law, pastor Timothy and Pamela Jordon of Edgewater, Florida; brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Helen Jordon of Oveid, Florida; sister and brother-in-law, Gina and Jeff Colclazier of Greenfield, Indiana; and sister, Debra Cavaletto of Greenfield, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Nila Jordon, and her brother Stephen Miller.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Affinity Hospice, especially Margaret Mahoney and Peggy Gilder for their love and compassionate care, as well as everyone at Shafer Funeral Home. Ty and Stephanie Shafer, along with Dusty Pyle, have gone above and beyond to take care of our family. A very special thank you to granddaughter Makenzie Arriola for the wonderful care she gave to grandma.
As per her wishes, there will be no service. She never liked being the center of attention. She said, “I don’t want my family and friends spending their money they work so hard for to come to a funeral.” She was always so selfless and worried about her families’ well-being, even to the very end. She will be missed by many, but never forgotten.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Showmen’s Prayer
O my God, I believe in you, I trust in you, I thank you for all my blessings. I love you and ask forgiveness for all my sins. Guide and protect me and all those dear to me. Make me mindful of my privilege as a showman to bring joy and happiness to all people, especially the poor, the lonely, the less fortunate. And when my last act on Earth is completed and the final curtain falls, take me to yourself to be happy with you forever. Amen.
