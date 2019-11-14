Mass of Christian Burial for Orren “Oddie” Schmidt, 81, of Lufkin will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Bishop Eduardo Nevares officiating. Interment will follow in the Walker Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Gary Trevino officiating.
Mr. Schmidt was born November 29, 1937 in Lufkin to the late Opal (Sharp) and Edwin Brown Schmidt, and died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in a local nursing home.
Mr. Schmidt was a lifelong resident of Lufkin and retired from LCTX after more than 30 years of service as a Field Drafter. In retirement he worked for Memorial Health Systems of East Texas as a Courier and Valet for 13 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the 605 Club at St. Patrick Catholic Church and served as a Eucharist Minister, Chairman for DCU Credit Union, and President of Walker Cemetery Association.
Survivors include his wife, Alice Schmidt of Lufkin, son, Doug Schmidt and wife Shelly of Monroe, Louisiana, daughters, Sharron Ball of Pollok, Ann Lary and husband Elgin of Longview, Beverly Bryant and husband Bethel of Diboll; son, Larry Schmidt and wife Darlene of Huntington; daughter-in-law, Vicki Laird of Lufkin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters and brothers-in-law, Nola and Travis Stuckey of Lufkin, Darlene and Billy Oliver of Winnie, Velma Y’Barbo of Hudson, Mabel Schmidt of Bald Hill; brother and sister-in-law, Billy Ray and Mabel Strange of Central; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Margaret and Allen Loggins, Jean and James Loggins, all of Lufkin, Sharon and Dan Noel of Zavalla; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Billy and Chris Barbo of McKinney; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Billy Laird; son-in-law, John Ball; brothers, Marvin Schmidt and EB Schmidt; “Daddy”, R. L. Strange; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Gene Sheddan.
Pallbearers will be Hershel Shoemaker, Christopher Schmidt, Gerald Y’Barbo, Allen “Trey” Y’Barbo, Juan Carlos Aguilar, and Jose Aguilar.
Honorary pallbearers will be Stephen Schmidt, Michael Harris, Lane Laird, and Carl Patton.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
