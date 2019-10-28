Funeral services for Dorlisa Nicole Smith, 43, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Scott Reed officiating. Interment will follow at Huntington Oddfellow Cemetery.
Dorlisa was born January 30, 1976 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of Donald Roy Smith and Ethel (Simons) Bailey, and died Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Lufkin.
Dorlisa was a member of Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church and attended The Daughter of the King Sunday school class.
She is survived by her mother, Ethel Bailey of Lufkin; sister, Dee Bailey of Lufkin; sister and sister-in-law, Sandi and Tanya Fenley of Houston; brother and sister-in-law, Andy and Patricia Smith of Pollok; nephew, Colton Smith of Pollok; and stepmother, Carol Smith of Lufkin.
Dorlisa was preceded in death by her father, Donald Smith; son, Dalton Wadye Bell; stepfather, Jr. Bailey; sister, Felicia O’Conner; and brother-in-law, John O’Conner.
Pallbearers will be Kervin Largent, Andy Smith, Colton Smith, Glen Tillar, C.W. Tillar, and Zack Williams.
Honorary Pallbearers will be her Sunday School Class.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
