Phillip M. Corcoran
Services for Phillip M. Corcoran, 62, of Lufkin, are pending with Snead Linton Funeral Home. Mr. Corcoran was born March 11, 1958, in Lufkin and died April 6, 2020, in a local hospital.
Aleatha Janette Evett
Services for Aleatha Janette Evett, 60, of Huntington, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mrs. Evett was born Jan. 30, 1960, and died April 6, 2020, at her residence.
Joe Higginbotham
Privarte graveside services for Joe Higginbotham, 87, of San Augustine, are under the direction of Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. He was born June 14, 1932, in San Augustine and died April 6, 2020, in San Augustine.
Obie E. Read
Private graveside services for Obie E. Read, 72, of Lufkin will be in Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Read was born May 20, 1947, in Lufkin and died April 5, 2020, in a local hospital. Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors.
Larry Williams
Private graveside services for Larry Williams,71, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday in the New Center Prospect Cemetery. Mr. Williams was born Feb. 7, 1949, in Pollok and died April 3, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary Funeral Home, directors.
