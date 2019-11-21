Percy Clinton George, 77, was born October 21, 1942 in Palestine, Texas and passed away November 15, 2019 at his residence in Jacksonville, Texas.
Mr. George was of the Baptist faith. After growing up in Diboll, TX, he served in the United States Army. After becoming a veteran, Bud drove a tractor trailer rig until he retired. He enjoyed all genres of music, being outdoors, and spending time with his family.
Bud’s survivors include his daughter and son in law, JoAnna and Waylon Terry of Huntington, Texas; daughter Kim Walker of Rattan, Oklahoma, brother and sister in law, Denny and Nora George of Jacksonville, Texas, brother in laws, Bob Mc Niece of Jacksonville and Carl Burchfield Sr of Lufkin, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mr. George was proceeded in death by his father, Percy Clinton George Sr, mother, Jewel Helen George, and sisters Betty Burchfield and Linda McNiece.
The family will welcome friends and family Saturday, November 23rd in Jacksonville, TX to celebrate his life. Please contact a family member or close friend for details and exact time.
“It’s hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.