James Ballard Gibbs
Private family memorial services honoring the life of James Ballard Gibbs, 88, of Lufkin will be held at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church with Reverend Max Reynolds officiating. Cremation arrangements under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home, directors.
James was born May 9, 1931 in Lufkin, Texas. He was the son of the late Dudley Ludwell Gibbs and Jimmye Carol Ballard. He passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his residence in Lufkin.
Mr. Gibbs attended Lufkin High School where he was part of the basketball team and graduated in 1948. He then pursued higher education at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, where he not only earned his degree and graduated in 1953 but met the love of his life Mary Pinkston. They married in 1955 and were blessed to spend the next 59 years together.
James returned to Lufkin to manage and own Gibbs Insurance Agency which his father founded in 1959. He took great pride in taking care of the families in his community for over 46 years until he retired. He and Mary enjoyed retirement years together, and they especially loved visiting The Greenbriar Resort in West Virginia. Serving the community through the years, he held several positions in organizations including Lions Club President 1968 through 1969 and Chairman of the Board of The Chamber of Commerce in 1991. He was an active and long-time member of St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church where he served as Senior Warden.
Whether on the golf course or around Crown Colony, many great memories were made with numerous friends. James was a passionate and devoted Christian, and he dearly loved his family, his God, and his friends. He has left a lasting impression in the lives of all who were fortunate enough to have known him, and he will be dearly missed.
James is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Karen Gibbs of Lufkin; grandsons, William Gibbs and Thomas Gibbs, all of Lufkin; and great-grandchildren, Collin, Carson and Mackenzie Gibbs.
Mr. Gibbs was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved wife of 59 years Mary Pinkston Gibbs in 2014.
The family would like to thank Belinda Pool and Deborah Roberts for the wonderful care given to their father, and a special thank you to Reverend Max Reynolds for his support through the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School, 1115 S. John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, TX 75904 or St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, 919 S John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, TX 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com
