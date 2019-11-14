Services for Bessie Wiley Wallace, 95, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, Lufkin, with Pastor Scott Reed and Brother Jimmy Hedges officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Friday. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.
Bessie was born July 2, 1924 in Wilson, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Ethel Janet “Pinkie” Ledbetter and Caleb Lester Wiley. She passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 in a local hospice facility.
She was a faithful member of Life Point Church (formerly Calvery Baptist Church), the Rebekah Sunday School Class and enjoyed the activities of the Golden Heirs Senior Adult Group. In earlier years, she also enjoyed the trips made and singing with the XYZ Senior Adult Choir.
Bessie graduated from Munford High School, Munford, Tennessee in the Class of 1942. After moving to Angelina County that same year, she attended Satterwhite Commercial College and worked at Temple Mfg. Co. (The Box Factory) in Diboll. Later she was employed by Southland Paper Mill and completed 15 years full time service but continued to work part time for many years when extra help was needed in any office in the Mill. Lifetime friends were made during these years.
Survivors are her sons, Glenn Douglas Wallace and Carl Eugene Wallace, Jr. and wife Cathy, all of Lufkin; granddaughters and spouses, Mary and Miguel Zamora of Lufkin, Rose and Tim Scheurer of Lake Jackson, and Katherine and Peter Tulloch of Chicago, Illinois; grandson, Morgan Wallace and wife Alicyn of Kingwood; great grandchildren, Coraline and Warren Ramirez, Ezra Zamora, Wallace Tulloch and Parker Faye Wallace; sister-in-law, Sandra Wallace of Spring; nieces, Betty Bush and Dixie Welch of Lufkin, eight other nieces, five nephews and their families. All have been a blessing to her life with their prayers, love and support.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 ½ years, Carl E. (Gene) Wallace; brothers Roy, Clay, Richard, Gilbert and Alex Wiley and two sisters, Martha Janet Wiley and Lola Bourland Carter.
Pallbearers will be her grandson, grandsons-in-law and great nephews; Morgan Wallace, Miguel Zamora, Tim Scheurer, Peter Tulloch, Mark Bush, Wes Welch and Wayne Welch.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Life Point Church, located at 4737 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
