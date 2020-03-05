Graveside services for Doyle R. Bishop, 91, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Lufkin with Rev. Kim Bartel officiating.
Mr. Bishop was born March 19, 1928 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Andrew Jackson Bishop and Ethel (Trevathan) Due Bishop, and died Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Bishop served in the United States Air Force. After retiring, he owned and operated Bishop Propane for 15 years. Mr. Bishop enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. If he wasn’t working in his garden, he could be found building something. Mr. Bishop was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Mary E. Bishop of Lufkin; daughter and son-law, Betty and Jimmy Taylor of Ratcliff; daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Jimmy McClelland of Nacogdoches; daughter, Rebecca Massingill of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Johnny Sanchez of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Vicky and Jason Sorenson of Pollok; daughter, Debra Knight of Wells; grandson and wife, William and Janay Mullan of Conroe; grandson, Franklin Mullan of Conroe; grandson, Brandon Massingill of San Antonio; grandson, Andrew Massingill of Lufkin; Johnny Sanchez of Orange; granddaughters, Crystal Sanchez, Kaitlyn Sanchez, Shountel Long, all of Lufkin; grandson, Justin Lester of Lufkin; grandson, Bryant Long of Apple Springs; granddaughters, Skylor Hinshaw and Breanna Brown, both of Pollok; grandson, Jacob Knight of Lufkin; granddaughter, Kathryn Knight of Wells; 13 great-grandchildren; and brother and sister-in-law, Carlton and Jennie Bishop of Frederick, MD.
Mr. Bishop was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Bobbie (Posey) Bishop; daughter, Darlene Mullan; son, David Long; grandson, Bobby Jearl Wood Jr.; brothers, Jim Bishop, Billy Bishop, R.T. Due, and R.F. Due; sisters, Laverne Noel, Clarene Aldredge, and Etna Aldredge.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
