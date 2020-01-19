Robert (Bob) M. Gibson

Bob Gibson was born in New York and passed away peacefully in a local hospital on January 15, 2020, with his best friend and love of his life by his side.
Bob grew up in New York as one of three kids. He was a proud World War II veteran, having flown the B-17 bombers during the war. He retired from a career as an air traffic controller and retired to Albuquerque, NM until the death of his first wife.
Bob was introduced to Dorothy Caraway Gibson, became best of friends and were married in 1999. Dot and Bob were fixtures at all the local restaurants each week for many years and developed close friends all over town. They were known for their generosity. He was the ultimate gentleman and had a quick wit and easy smile.
Bob is survived by his wife, Dorothy; brother, Jimmy Gibson of Florida; and many close friends. He will greatly be missed by all that knew him.
In honor of Bob’s wishes, there will be no funeral. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Gipson Funeral Home, directors
