Bobbye Trantham Burroughs

Services for Bobbye Trantham Burroughs, 88, of Iola, formerly of Wells, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Burroughs died May 6, 2020, in Iola.

James Ballard Gibbs

Private family memorial services for James Ballard Gibbs, 88, of Lufkin, will be at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Gibbs was born May 9, 1931, in Lufkin and died May 5, 2020, in Lufkin.

Jose Morales

Vigil rites for Jose Morales, 67, of Lufkin, will be at 8 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday in the chapel. Mr. Morales was born Jan. 22, 1953, in Saucillo, Chin Mexico, and died May 5, 2020, in Lufkin.

Tags

Recommended for you