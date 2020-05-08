Bobbye Trantham Burroughs
Services for Bobbye Trantham Burroughs, 88, of Iola, formerly of Wells, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Burroughs died May 6, 2020, in Iola.
James Ballard Gibbs
Private family memorial services for James Ballard Gibbs, 88, of Lufkin, will be at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Gibbs was born May 9, 1931, in Lufkin and died May 5, 2020, in Lufkin.
Jose Morales
Vigil rites for Jose Morales, 67, of Lufkin, will be at 8 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday in the chapel. Mr. Morales was born Jan. 22, 1953, in Saucillo, Chin Mexico, and died May 5, 2020, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.