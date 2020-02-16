January 21, 1939 — February 10, 2020
A memorial celebrating the life of Curtis Harrison will be on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 1867 Old Mill Road. Keltys Methodist Church/New Jerusalem Christian Center
Curtis was preceded in death by His father Clyde Harrison, His mother Bessie Harrison, three brothers Johnny Ray Harrison, Louis Dean Harrison and Richard Harrison. He leaves his wife Ruthie Chinn, His children Sarah Brooks Porter, Janice Harrison, Patrick Harrison, Nate Harrison, Fred Harrison, Curtis Harrison, Tasha Harrison, Curtis "Wimpy" Harrison, Tony Watts, Arien Harrison, Alexia Chinn, Alex Chinn, Arielle Eden. He also leaves his sisters Mattie Grant, Yvonne Harrison, His brothers William Harrison, Charles Harrison, Kenneth Harrison, His nephew Dwight Gipson who was like a brother, a number of grandchildren, nieces nephews and other relatives and friends. A special thanks to James Thomas, Sherri Goolsby, Inez Tims apartments Harbor Hospice and all Families mortuary for all of the kindness and care provided in our time of need.
