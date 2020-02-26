April 25, 1929 – February 25, 2020
Funeral services for Wilma Evelyn Ross, 90, of Livingston, Texas, will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the First Baptist Church in Livingston, Texas with Rev. Brett Lester and Rev. George Ross Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Feagin Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 in the Cochran Funeral Home in Livingston, Texas.
Mrs. Ross was born April 25, 1929 in Chester, Texas to parents, George Turner Neal and Willie Donna (Wagner) Neal, and passed away February 25, 2020 in Livingston, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alvin L. Ross; 2 great-granddaughters; sisters, Floy Baker and Edith Seamore; and brother, William Thomas Neal.
She is survived by her sons, Alvin Ross and wife, Michelle, Kenneth Ross and wife, Martha, George Ross and wife, Lois, and Jimmy Ross; brother, Wilburn Neal and wife, Nancy; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Frances Baggett; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers: Mack Ross, George Ross Jr., Kenneth Wray Ross, Kevin Ross, David Darnell, Kevin Darnell, Aaron Ross, Benjamin Ross, Charlie Brunner
Cochran Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guestbook at www.cochranfh.com
