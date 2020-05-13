Milton Andrew Teer
Milton Andrew Teer of Lufkin passed away April 13, 2020. He was 63 years old and survived by his son, Michael Andrew Teer and wife Stacy, grandson Michael Allen Teer and Phyllis Davis. Special cousins Mike Capps and Beverly Allen Smith, special niece Jennifer Clar and numerous other family members and friends.
Andy was a very talented musician and was apart of many bands. He was also a songwriter.
He is preceded in death by his mother Jane Bridges Oglesby, stepfather Roy Oglesby, and father Milton A. Teer.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Cremation services by All Families Mortuary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.