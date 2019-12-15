Ted B. Adams
Services for Ted B. Adams, 82, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery in Center. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Adams was born Oct. 30, 1937, in Center and died on Dec. 12, 2019, in Lufkin.
Jeanette Davidson
Graveside services for Jeanette Davidson, 67, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Mrs. Davidson was born May 5, 1952, in Houston and died Dec. 13, 2019, in a Lufkin hospital. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Ina Ruth Quine Flowers
Services for Ina Ruth Quine Flowers, 77, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mrs. Flowers was born May 5, 1942, and died in a local hospital Dec. 14, 2019. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Ann Womack
Services for Ann Womack, 56, of Huntington, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin. Mrs. Womack died Dec. 13, 2019, in Houston.
