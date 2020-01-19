Funeral services for Nancy McAlister, 84, of Hudson will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Scott Reed officiating. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery.
Mrs. McAlister was born April 3, 1935 in Keltys, Texas to the late Margaret (Hansen) and J. W. Reeves, and died Friday, January 17, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. McAlister was a lifelong resident of the Lufkin area. She retired from working in the meat department of Safeway after 23 years of service. She was the family comedian, known for telling a good joke and always bringing smiles and laughter to the room. She enjoyed having garage sales, especially since it meant getting to spend time with her grandchildren, who were always there to help. Nancy will be remembered by her family as a very giving and loving wife, mother, and grandmother and for ‘always sharing her ice cream’. Mrs. McAlister was of the Assembly of God faith.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Champ McAlister of Hudson; son, Charles McAlister and wife Lily of Lufkin; grandchildren, Michael Lovejoy of Dallas, Alton “Punkin” Lovejoy, Jr. and wife Cindy of Corrigan, Lee Ann Stephens and husband Wesley, Cara McAlister, Elya McAlister, Jacob McAlister, Brian Lowery and wife Kristen, Judah McAlister, all of Hudson; 15 great-grandchildren; surviving sisters, Ottie Faye Oliver and husband Floyd of Clute, Bobby White of Bald Hill; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Martha Lowery; and siblings, Laura Rogers, Mary Ruth Oates, Lizzie Colbert, and James Reeves.
Pallbearers will be Michael Lovejoy, Alton Lovejoy, Jr., Brian Lowery, Jacob McAlister, Judah McAlister, and Wesley Stephens.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
