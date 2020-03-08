A “Celebration of Life Service” and visitation with family for Charles Edwin “Chuck” Ellisor, Sr. will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Lufkin located at 1505 S John Redditt Drive. Brother Keith Woolf will officiate.
He was born at Nogalus Prairie on October 31, 1947 to Odeane (Helton) Ellisor and the late James Ellisor and made his peaceful transition home on January 18, 2020 in Lufkin. He was a graduate of Lufkin High School and served as a Captain of Field Artillery during the Vietnam War. He loved to cook and owned and operated Pitt Stop BarBQ for 25 years.
Survivors include mother Odeane (Helton) Ellisor of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law Stephenie Ellisor and Doug Weldon of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law Charles Ellisor, Jr. and Monica of McAllen; daughter Dr. Daisy Bourassa of Atlanta GA; sister Gale Ellisor of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law Kevin and Carol Ellisor of Edmond OK; 6 grandchildren; 6 nieces and nephews as well as other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by daughter Sara, father James Ellisor and wife Brenda. Charles chose to donate his remains to the Baylor College of Medicine for research to assist future doctors in learning. Memorial marker placed in the family plot at Calvary Cemetery in Trinity county.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice at 517 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
