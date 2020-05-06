Marie Johnson
Funeral Services for Marie Johnson, 97, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, Texas, with Pastor Jerry Hovater officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.
Marie was born February 9, 1923, in Colmesneil, Texas, the daughter of the late Benjamin Dominy and Bennie Delilah (Pope) Dominy, and entered the gates of heaven on Monday, May 4, 2020, in Lufkin, Texas.
Marie was “Mother,” she was “Granny,” and she was the epitome of love.
Marie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Terry Elter of Natchitoches, LA; son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Susan Johnson of New Caney, TX; granddaughter, Jennifer Autrey of Lufkin, TX; grandson, Clint Johnson of New Caney, TX; granddaughter and husband, Jamie and Shane Peshoff of Sulphur, LA; grandson, Justin Deal of Lufkin, TX; great-grandson and wife, SPC. Christian and Emily Moss of Hinesville, GA; great-granddaughter and husband, Madelaine and Alex Rozell, of Port Neches, TX; great-granddaughter, Mekenzie Peshoff of Sulphur, LA; great-grandson, Jack Deal of Lufkin, TX; three great-great grandchildren; son-in-law, Stephen DeVine; niece, Valerie Epps; special friend, Erma Grace Anderson; and numerous other loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl C. Johnson; daughter, Joni K. Johnson; sister, Mary Lily Mahan; and brothers, Fred Mahan and Milton Mahan.
Pallbearers will be Justin Deal, Clint Johnson, Alex Rozell, Coy Johnson, Tom Wurst, and Joe Herrera.
Honorary pallbearer will be SPC. Christian Moss.
In lieu of flowers, special memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2020, at Shafer Funeral Home.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
