Edwina M. Chastain
Funeral services for Edwina M. Chastain, 93, of Lufkin will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Jim McDonald and Kyle Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Chastain was born January 30, 1926 in Corrigan, Texas to the late Essie Virgie (Banks) and William Edgar Barclay, and died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Chastain resided in Lufkin most of her life. She taught at Wells ISD and Lufkin ISD for more than 37 years combined. She loved to sew and loved her flowers. Mrs. Chastain was a member of Loop 287 Church of Christ.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, John and Judy Chastain of Van and Ron Chastain of Pollok; grandson and wife, Trey and Marcie Chastain of Florida; granddaughter, Leslie Chastain of Dallas; great-grandsons, Cody Chastain and Caden Chastain, both of Florida; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Wesley “Jack” Chastain; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold and Nina Barclay, U.G. and Frankie Barclay, Gerald and Edwina Barclay.
Pallbearers will be Lynn Chesser, James King, Jeff Harkness, Robert Jones, Tommy Hurst, and Oren Caskey.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.