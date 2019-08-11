Weldon Eugene “Gene” Rudd
Funeral services for Weldon Eugene “Gene” Rudd, 82, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John W. Greene and Reverend Mark Newton officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Rudd was born August 20, 1936 in Shelby County, Texas to the late Duetta L. (Youngblood) and Weldon Dorman Rudd, and died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Rudd had resided in Lufkin for more than 40 years, previously residing in Nacogdoches. He retired from the Texas Department of Transportation following 40 years of service as a Civil Engineer and served as a consultant for Arcadis Engineering Firm for 20 years. He was a past member of the Nacogdoches Rotary Club, and a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church. He was also affiliated with the Texas Board of Professional Engineers, American Society of Civil Engineers, and The Association of Former Students – Texas A&M University.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Kit and Sharon Rudd of Warrenton, Virginia; daughter and son-in-law, Cinda and Randall Taylor of Lufkin; granddaughters, Jade Rudd of Herndon, Virginia and Mollie Taylor of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; grandson, Wes Taylor of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Richardson of Crockett; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 56 years, Leah Faye (Richardson) Rudd; brother and sister-in-law, Teddy and Norma Rudd; and sister and brother-in-law, Charlcie and George “Butch” Willingham.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Faulkenbery, Tom Hunter, Morgan Prince, Lindsay Taylor, Randall Taylor, Wes Taylor and Michael Willingham.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie “Coach” Keese, Johnny Wilson, Bill Pate, James Gibbs, Sam Pirtle and Clayton Jircik.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or the Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family would like to thank the loving staff of PineCrest Retirement Community and Hospice in the Pines who cared for him like their own.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
