Bret Thomas Kimbro,60, of Nacogdoches Texas, born September 4, 1959, in Houston Texas and died February 11, 2020, in Tyler Texas. Bret was a member of the Good Hope Baptist Church in Blair, Texas. Bret traveled externally with his parents in his younger years in Europe in several countries in the Pacific. He lived with his parents for several years in Australia on the Island of Malta. Bret lived a full life and his memories will be cherished forever. Bret is survived by his parents: Jane and Joe Kimbro of Lufkin Tx, daughter Megan, brother Joe N (Andrea)of Houston Tx, many aunties, uncles, and cousins. There will be a private family memorial at a later date.

