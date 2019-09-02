Death notices 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Services for Fredrick L. Holmes, 64, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Holmes died Sept. 1, 2019, in Lufkin. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOverturned tanker halts traffic on Lufkin loopPct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire out on bail after being jailed on multiple chargesRudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit moving from mall to municipal courthouse parking lotSeveral new laws coming into effect today could impact East TexansPct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire arraigned on felony, 2 misdemeanors chargesBond conditions require Cheshire to wear tracking deviceLufkin Police Department releases video footage of officers rescuing driver of tanker Thursday morningJames “Bob” HortonDeath noticesEDITORIAL: Christmas Tradition: GE’s decision to relocate Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit shows lack of ‘imagination at work’ Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.