Christina Sue Revay, 61, of Lufkin died Friday, April 17, 2020 in a local hospice facility. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Ms. Revay was born May 14, 1958 in Columbus, Ohio to Barbara (Dallas) and William Gustafson. Formerly of Mansfield, she had resided in Lufkin for 15 years. Her life was devoted to the care of her daughter Crystal Dee Revay, who was a victim of meningitis and encephalitis from an early age, including driving her school bus at Mansfield ISD. Ms. Revay was a Christian.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Harold Ande of Lufkin; son, Dane Revay of New Jersey; grandsons, Sebastian Revay and Aaron Revay, both of New Jersey; mother, Barbara (Dallas) Gustafson of Dallas/Fort Worth; three brothers; two sisters; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Gustafson; and daughter, Crystal Dee Revay.
