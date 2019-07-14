George Marion Oates
George Marion Oates, 87, of Lufkin, was born February 17, 1932 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Fannie (Lumbley) and David Lewis Oates. He passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Oates was a longtime employee of the Postal Service. He enjoyed time spent with his family. Though born in Lufkin, he spent many years in Houston.
Survivors include his nephews, Ronny Dixon of Granbury, Joe Sims of Lufkin, Larry Sims of Longview and Timothy Sims of Nacogdoches; nieces, Anne Perry of Lufkin and Charlotte Rucker of Elkhart.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Oates was preceded in death by 2 brothers; 4 sisters; and 3 nephews.
A private family burial will be held in the Knight Cemetery.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
