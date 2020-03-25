Visitation services for Glenn A. Brock, 73, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Glenn was born January 13, 1947 in Lufkin, Texas to Dora Mae (Hunt) and Talmadge Brock, and passed away March 22, 2020.
Glenn enjoyed horses, fishing and hunting. He was very close to his children and grandchildren. He worked for Lufkin ISD, attended Greater Love Tabernacle and enjoyed working around his church. He had a great personality, loved being around people, passing out candy and joking around with them.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Glenda and Brady Pollino of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Melissa Brock of Humble; Grandsons and their spouses, Blake and Amber Pollino, Blane and Lauren Pollino, Brock and Linsie Pollino; grandchildren, Kaleb, Ethan, Cailyn, and Dylan Brock; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathryn and Gordon Alexander, Debra and Martin Garsee; four great grandchildren, and numerous loved ones and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
