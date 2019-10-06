Gregory Lynn Davison
Graveside services for Gregory Lynn Davison, 70, of Houston, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Walker Cemetery in Lufkin. Mr. Davison was born on Sept. 15, 1949, in Houston and died Sept. 26, 2019. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Maria Del Carmen ‘Carmela’ Rosales
Maria Del Carmen “Carmela” Rosales, 58, of Lufkin, died Oct. 3, 2019. She was born Sept. 18, 1961, in Mexico. Services are pending with Gipson Funeral Home.
Forrest Ray Tierney
Services for Forrest Ray Tierney, 86, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Henderson Chapel of First United Methodist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Tierney was born Dec. 26, 1932, in Henderson County and died Oct. 3, 2019, in Lufkin.
David Paul Williams
Services for David Paul Williams, 59, of Pollok, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sand Flat Cemetery in Pollock. Mr. Williams was born May 12, 1960, in Lufkin and died Oct. 3, 2019, in Silsbee. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
