Bobbye Trantham Burroughs
Memorial services for Bobbye Trantham Burroughs, 88, of Iola, formerly of Wells, will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Burroughs was born May 26, 1931, in Jacksonville and died May 6, 2020, in Iola.
Lyman Lyndell Eppley
Services for Lyman Lyndell Eppley, 67, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Eppley died May 8, 2020, in Lufkin.
Steve Westbrook
Services for Steve Westbrook, 79, of Lindale, will be at 2 p.m. today at Chumley Cemetery in San Augustine. Mr. Westbrook was born March 26, 1941, in San Augustine and died May 6, 2020, in Tyler. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, directors.
