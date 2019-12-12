Services for Bob Walker, 92, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro.
Scott Reed and Bro. Dave Gilchriest officiating. Interment will be in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Beaumont.
Mr. Walker was born April 25, 1927 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Ethel (Cruse) and Howard Walker. He passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Walker was an engineer with the Texas Highway Department. He loved his family: his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing “42” with his family and friends. He was always interested in the stock market, and was a reader of thick books on investing and the stock market.
He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of LifePoint Church.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Walker of Lufkin; daughter, Jana Rubadue and husband Mike of Baltimore, Ohio; son, Kent Walker and wife Karen of Lufkin; daughter, Lori Lopez and husband Robert of Coppell, Texas; son, Mark Walker and wife Evelyn of Lufkin; stepson, Dave Gilchriest and wife Shirley of Lubbock; stepson, Donnie Gilchriest of Tennessee; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, David Walker and wife Virgie of Lufkin; sisters, Marilyn Thornton of Overland Park, Kansas and Ann Harris of Grapevine, Texas; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean Reynolds and Ruth Bradford; and his brother, Joe Walker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Walker’s memory may be made to LifePoint Church, 4737 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, TX 75904.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
