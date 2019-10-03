Funeral services for Beverly Jean Hand, 71, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. John Williams officiating.
Mrs. Hand was born October 11, 1947 in Cuero, Texas, the daughter of the late Ernest Payne and Virginia (Rhore) Ware, and died Monday, September 30, 2019 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Hand enjoyed traveling and playing bingo and the Lotto. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Hand loved her dogs as if they were her children.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Carl Raymond and Kandie Bowen of Cuero, TX; daughter, Teresa Evans of Cuero, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Charles Roof of Axel, TX; daughter, Jennifer Basham of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Lindsay and Chris English of The Woodlands; grandchildren, Ryan Bowen, Morgan Barry and husband Joey, John Taylor Evans and wife Kristin, Kori Basham and fiancé James Perkins, Garrett Evans, Joseph Basham and wife Haley, Cory Snowden, Jonnie Basham and fiancé Fernando Muniz, Kaitlyn English, Nadia English, Eli Roof, and Liam English; 5 great-grandchildren; and sister and brother-in-law, Ginger and Allen Cordell of Hillsboro, TX.
Mrs. Hand was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wesley R.E. Hand; and son-in-law, Joseph Basham.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Carl Bowen, Chris English, Ryan Bowen, James Perkins, John Taylor Evans, Garrett Evans, Joseph Basham Jr., Cory Snowden, Fernando Muniz, Eli Roof, and Liam English.
Memorials may be made to Winnie Berry Humane Society, 1102 N. John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors
