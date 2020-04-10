Private Graveside services for Aleatha Janette Evett, 60, of Huntington, will be held with Bro. Trey Thompson officiating.
Mrs. Evett was born January 30, 1960 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Bob Kenneth Mosley and Emma Dell (Page) Mosley, and died Monday, April 6, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by people she loved.
Mrs. Evett was a bus driver for Huntington ISD for 20 years. She also worked as a florist for 7 years. Mrs. Evett was a selfless wife, mother, grandmother, and caretaker to all. She loved God, her family, cooking, the Houston Rockets, and Chinese food. But her greatest love was being “Maw” to everyone who knew her. Mrs. Evett was known as being “too good for her own good”. The greatest asset that she left for those around her, is her unfailing love for God!
Mrs. Evett is survived by husband of 44 years, Garry Leon Evett; daughter, Alissa Ricks; grandsons, Dylan Wallace, Chase Evett, Ransom Foxworth (Evett), Preston and Peyton Ricks, Mason Gee, Garry Michael Evett Jr.; granddaughters, Jasmine Wallace, Abbigail Evett, and Larkin Berry; sisters, Angie Evett and Garleatha Lambert; special friend, Kim Havard; special dog, Sally; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents, Bob and Emma Dell Mosley; son, Garry Michael Evett; uncle, Robert Page; grandparents, “Dude” and Georgie Page; brothers-in-law, Bruce Evett Sr., Donnie Evett, and Ronnie Evett; and mother-in-law, Pauline Spinks.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Evett, Justin Evett, Randall Evett, Jerry Evett, Bruce Evett, and Carson Evett.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dylan Wallace, Mason Gee, Chase Evett, Garry Michael Evett, Preston Ricks, Peyton Ricks, and Ransom Foxworth.
Special memorials may be made to Ozias Missionary Baptist Church Youth Group, 257 County Rd 320 A, Huntington, TX 75949.
Mrs. Evett will lay in state at Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Huntington on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
