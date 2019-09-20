Services for Vivian Cropper Holt, 91, of Diboll, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor David Goodwin officiating.
Mrs. Holt was born February 2, 1928 in Pililla, Rizal, Philippines, the daughter of the late Mary and William Henry Cropper. She passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Holt was a member of the Pilot Club of Diboll, where she served as a community service leader. She loved working in her garden and was involved with the Diboll Garden Club for many years. Vivian Holt had a particular love for the youth. She was a substitute teacher for Diboll Independent School District for many years. Mrs. Holt’s foremost passion was teaching Sunday School for Pre-K students at the Diboll First United Methodist Church, where she attended faithfully. She was a World War II Prisoner of War.
She loved the people of Diboll, loved to visit with the elderly and enjoyed, along with her husband, leading Bingo for the residents of the Trinity Nursing facility in Diboll.
Survivors include her daughter, Doreen Holt Wideman; David Wideman; granddaughter, Jessica Wideman Hinojosa and husband Raul Hinojosa, IV; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Holt was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kenneth Holt; brothers, William E. Cropper and Phillip G. Cropper; and sister, Elsie Varona.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Barron, Jose Calderon, Mike Gibson, Raul Hinojosa IV, Bill McGuire and Jake Stephens.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Barron, Joe Gage, David Garcia, Don Hendrick, Gary Hendrick, Lewis Ivey, Clyde Maxey, Gary Hurley, Kevin Hurley, Mike Waters, Dwain Fairchild and Jerry Clark.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
