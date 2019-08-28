James “Bob” Horton
Funeral services for James “Bob” Horton, 92, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Commissioned Pastor Robert Adamson officiating. Interment will follow in the Tennessee Cemetery in Shelby County.
Mr. Horton was born December 3, 1926 in the Tennessee Community of Shelby County, Texas to the late Ellie Loveless (Crawford) and Dachie Franklin Horton, and died Monday, August 26, 2019 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Horton attended school in a one room schoolhouse in the Tennessee Community until he started at Timpson High School where he graduated at the age of 16 as Valedictorian of his class. After graduating he lied about his age so he could serve in the U.S. Army during World War II. After the Army Mr. Horton worked as a dump truck driver. He also played semi-pro baseball.
Mr. Horton used the GI Bill and worked to put himself through school at Sam Houston State University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture. He earned a Master’s degree in Education from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1958, and earned his EdD from East Texas State University in Commerce
Mr. Horton met Bettye Jo Jarrett at a diner in Livingston. They were married September 3, 1947. His first teaching job was as an Ag teacher at Hudson ISD in 1952. Mr. Horton started Hudson’s baseball program and was their first baseball coach. He went on to serve as Hudson’s High School Principal and then Superintendent until 1973. After leaving Hudson Mr. Horton was head of Henderson County Junior College — Anderson County branch (now Trinity Valley College). In 1978 he returned to Lufkin to serve as Personnel Director for Lufkin Industries, retiring in 1992.
Education was extremely important to Mr. Horton and he generously gave money to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to attend college. In his spare time he enjoyed square dancing and clogging.
Survivors include his wife, Nell (Bradley) Horton of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Frankie Jo and Alan Clark of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, James Hubert and Kathy Horton of Argyle, Charles Bruce and Karen Horton of Hudson; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Laura Lee and Bob Majerle of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren and spouses, Jamie and Kristi Clark, Shane and Jennifer Clark, GeorgElla Clark, Dachie Horton, Alexandra Horton, Jarrett Horton, Brad Horton, Devin Horton, and Nick Horton; great-grandchildren and spouse, Anthony and Kacy Clark, Jacob Clark, Aubrianne Clark, Christopher Clark, James Clark, Sean Clark, Sarah Clark, Lexi Horton, Anna Horton, and Kaley Horton; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; special niece, Theresa and husband Mike Guerra; and many other nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Bettye Jo (Jarrett) Horton; and sister, Edith East.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Clark, Shane Clark, Dachie Horton, Jarrett Horton, Devin Horton, Brad Horton, Nick Horton, Anthony Clark, and Jacob Clark.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
