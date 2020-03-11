Funeral services for Larry Wayne Overstreet Sr., 76, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Keith Burnett officiating. Interment will follow at Old Union Cemetery.
Mr. Overstreet was born February 6, 1944 in Camp Seale, Texas, the son of the late William Eskar Overstreet and Mary Magdalene (Ford) Overstreet, and died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Humble, Texas.
Mr. Overstreet was a member of Camp Ruby Baptist Church and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He retired from truck driving after more than 40 years. Mr. Overstreet’s proudest haul was when he was tasked with bringing the steel from the World Trade Center’s to Houston, where it was used to create the University of Houston’s World Trade Center Memorial.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kay (Thigpen) Overstreet of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Todd Picha of Lumberton; son and daughter-in-law, Larry Overstreet Jr. and Allura of Hubbardston, MA; daughter and son-in-law, Lacey and Wendel Phillips of Coldspring, TX; grandsons, Christopher Lynn Spencer, Lee Ashley Spencer, Randal Watts Phillips, Derek Taylor Overstreet, and Tyler Cord Overstreet; granddaughters, Anita Kathleen O’Daniel, Shelby LeAnn Picha, and BreAnna Elizabeth Phillips-Harris; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Pee Wee and Betty Sue Overstreet, Betty Marie Bullock, and Barbara Ann and Floyd Foxworth; along with a host family and friends.
Mr. Overstreet was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lesley Charlene Overstreet; brothers, Charles Ray and Barbara Jane Overstreet, and Ralph Weldon Overstreet; sister, Virginia Bell Overstreet; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth Ann and Thomas Stovall; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Watts and Lorene Thigpen.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Spencer, Lee Spencer, Randal Phillips, Derek Overstreet, Tyler Overstreet, and Chad Harris.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Tyler Harris, Archer O’Daniel, Dayne O’Daniel.
Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
