Private graveside services for Freddy Lynn Williamson, 76, of Lufkin will be held in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery with Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald officiating.
Mr. Williamson was born February 26, 1944 to the late Henry S. Williamson and Mildred (Haygood) Williamson. He passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after a brief battle with lung cancer.
Freddy was born and lived in Lufkin all of his life and attended Lufkin schools. He attended First Church of the Nazarene.
He began working at a young age and retired from Lufkin Industries, Inc., Trailer Division, in 2006 after the amputation of his leg. He never let his disability get him down as he became a scooter man doing any and everything he wanted to do from his scooter. He spent time in his shop working and piddling on his choice projects. He started mowing yards with his son in 2002 and delighted in keeping yards looking good. He was a welder by trade and was willing to help with any needed welding job.
Freddy and Shirley were married June 22, 1968 and were married almost 52 years. His children were the light of his life – he was willing to do anything Amy and Adam asked him to do.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley (Ray) Williamson of Lufkin; daughter, Amy Lair and husband Dan of Lufkin; son, Adam Williamson and wife Jenifer of Huntington; three grandsons, Dan Lair III and wife Brittany of Lufkin, SPC Matthew Lair of Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, and Colin Lair of Lufkin; two granddaughters, Makinzey Smith-Williamson and Paige Williamson, both of Huntington; great-grandson, Austin Lair of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Lynda Williamson of Lufkin; sisters-in-law, Mary Jean Lovejoy and Judy Hill, both of Lufkin. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Olen “Gene” Ray and Louise Ray; brother and sister-in-law, Glen and Lily Williamson; sister and brother-in-law, Sammie and James Hardy; and brothers-in-law, Sammy Lovejoy and Bobby Hill.
Pallbearers will be Dan Lair III, Matthew Lair, Colin Lair, Wes Carrell, Brendon Brasher, Daniel Kent, and Jason Kelly.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
