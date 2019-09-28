Funeral services for Elwin Druenell “ED” Havard, 88, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bill Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Havard was born January 4, 1931 in the Beulah Community of Angelina County, Texas to the late Gracie (Strain) and Elbert D. Havard, and died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Havard graduated from Lufkin High School in 1948 and graduated with a BS in Agricultural Education from Texas A&M University in 1952. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, reaching the rank of Captain. Mr. Havard retired from Texas A&M Extension Service following 30 years of employment, serving in Houston County, Cherokee County, and Newton County, where he retired. During his 26 years in Newton County he was an active member of First Baptist Church, Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, Farm Bureau, and Newton County Fair Association. His hobbies included hunting and fishing, especially duck and bird hunting. After retirement, Mr. Havard returned to his family homeplace in the Beulah Community. He was a mason with the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F. & A.M, and a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Anna (DuBose) Havard of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Diann and Dean McMahon of Comanche; sons and daughters-in-law, Dane “TAMU76” and Cathy Havard of Anchorage, Alaska, Tim and Haruko Havard of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Erin and Amy Havard of Anchorage, Alaska, Skye Smola of Dallas, Anna and Chris Kohler of Anchorage, Alaska, Summer “TAMU99” and Corey Neary of Round Rock, Justin and Scarlett McMahon of Lufkin; six great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Boots Havard, Reginald Havard and Virgil Havard; and sister, Vera Baxter.
Pallbearers will be Dane Havard, Tim Havard, Dean McMahon, Justin McMahon, Corey Neary, and John Strain.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ett Sayarath and David Smola.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or Denman Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1351, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the services.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the services.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
