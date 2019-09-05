Wilmer “Neil” Helton
Services for Wilmer “Neil” Helton, 93, of Lufkin will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street, with Charles Wells officiating.
Mr. Helton was born February 4, 1926 in Diboll, Texas, the son of the late Coleman Neil Helton and Carrie Belle Helton. He passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 in a nursing home in Lufkin.
Neil loved spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids, and loved spending time in the yard. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II as a tank driver. Afterwards, he worked as a truck driver. He spent most of his career as a butcher before he retired.
Survivors include his daughters; Sharon and husband Carey Havard of Zavalla, Janice and husband Jerry Beamon of Bullard, and Belvia Conner of Burke; son, Jerry Helton and wife Rhonda of Pollok.
He was also survived by grandchildren; Brian Coffey of Bullard, Chelley Farr of Diboll, Larry and Brooke Curtis of Diboll, Jerry and Carrie Curtis of Zavalla, Kasie and John Matthews of Burke, Jason and Megan Conner of Burke, Joshua and Kristene Conner of Burke, Tiffany and Neal Henderson of Crockett, B.J. Helton of Liberty, Dakotha Helton of Pollok, Montana Helton of Pollok, McKinzie Helton of Pollok, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren.
Mr. Helton was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 50 years, Janette Helton, 2 sisters, Opal Milford, Abby Jean Greer, and son-in-law, Gary Conner.
Pallbearers will be Noah Farr, Larry Curtis, Jerry Curtis, Montana Helton, Brian Coffey and Jason Conner.
Honorary pallbearers will be B.J. Helton and Joshua Conner.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening, September 5, 2019 at Gipson Funeral Home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
