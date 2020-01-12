Linda Ponder
Services for Linda Ponder, 67, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Monday in Faith Alive Church in San Augustine. Interment will follow in Liberty Hill Cemetery. She was born Nov. 13, 1952, in San Augustine and died Jan. 10, 2020, in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. today at the church. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine, directors.
Evonne Martine Wells
Services for Evonne Martine Wells, 65, of Lufkin, are pending with Snead Linton Funeral Home. Mrs. Wells was born July 4, 1954, in Kansas City, Missouri, and died Jan. 10, 2020, in a Dallas hospital.
