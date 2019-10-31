Services for Bonnie Lou (Woodell) Hilton, 89, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Christ Congregational Church, with Reverend Randy Green officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Bonnie Hilton was born March 28, 1930 in Jasper, Texas, the daughter of the late Tenie (Hancock) and Fred Woodell. She passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 in a local retirement community.
Bonnie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Bonnie loved her family, friends and especially her church of which she was a charter member. She also loved to travel with her husband Chap and was always ready for a trip to the beach. She would have get-togethers with family and friends and you could always find her every afternoon with her neighbors, the Coffee Girls. She was a great cook and was very fond of her sweets. She thought that every meal should end with a dessert.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Alton Eaton of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Denise Hilton of Jasper; granddaughter, Stephanie Yates and husband Mike of Lufkin; grandson, Steven Hilton and wife Clarice of Buna; granddaughter, Heather Crustner and husband Timmy of Huntington; granddaughter, Kayla Hilton of Huntington; grandson, Richard Eaton of Corpus Christi; granddaughter, Deidra Hamel of Lufkin; daughter-in-law, Vicki Hilton of Huntington; sister, and brother-in-law, Emily and Richard Robertson; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hilton was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Willard “Chap” Hilton; son, James Mitchell Hilton; and brothers, Bob, David “Bud”, and Fred Woodell.
Pallbearers will be Steven Hilton, Richard Eaton, Timmy Crustner, Mike Yates, Tracy Hilton and Aidan Chunn.
Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters, Stephanie Yates, Heather Crustner and Kayla Hilton.
Bonnie’s family wishes to express special thanks to the staff at Pinecrest for the excellent care that they provided our Mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Hilton’s memory may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75904; or to Christ Congregational Church, 105 Saddle Creek Drive, Lufkin, TX 75904.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
