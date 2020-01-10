Memorial services for Jimmy Lee “Jim” Reagan, 67, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Harmony Hill Baptist Church with Dr. John W. Greene and Dr. Allen Tilley officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Reagan was born August 2, 1952 in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late Bessie (Emerson) and Franklin Reagan, and died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Reagan began what would become a lifelong career in the grocery business with Brookshire Brothers in Nacogdoches on South Street. Career opportunities included serving as a sales representative for The Carnation Company, a buyer for Brookshire Brothers Corporation where he was instrumental in implementing some cost-effective procedures in the handling of product. His opportunities later took him to Arkansas where he worked with Affiliated Foods. After a brief time in Lubbock with Affiliated he and his wife of 47 years, Peggy, returned to their beloved East Texas to be near family and friends. True to his character he continued to work in the grocery industry with Coca-Cola and Nabisco in Lufkin.
Mr. Reagan loved God and was actively involved in serving the Lord all his life. He spoke with fond recollection of receiving Christ at Rock Springs Presbyterian Church in Nacogdoches County at an early age.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Peggy Reagan of Lufkin; daughters and son-in-law, Stephanie Reagan of Nacogdoches, Leah and Wayne Willett of Lufkin; grandchildren, Brooklyne Smith, Conner Willett, Aidan James, and Bryler Willett, all of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Lena and Doug Sturgeon of Carthage; and a number of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roy Reagan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, Lufkin East Camp, P.O. Box 701, Lufkin, Texas 75902, or the Harmony Hill Baptist Church Children’s Building Fund, 2708 S. Chestnut Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services.
