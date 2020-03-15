Ronnie Temple
Ronnie Lynn Temple (76) of Lufkin was born in Jacksonville, TX to Martha Gertrude McElyea Temple (Trudy) and William Howard Temple (Howard) on October 26, 1943. He died March 2, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Garland, TX surrounded by loved ones. His last days were made easier thanks to Silverado Hospice and many visits with friends and family while he fought pancreatic cancer and strokes.
He was raised by his mother and grandmother when his father passed away in 1946. After graduating from Jacksonville High School in 1961, Ronnie remained close with several members of his class including his life-long best friend, the late Tim L. Smith. Ronnie was known as someone who could brighten your day and bring a laugh. He won the heart of his love, the late Judy W. Temple, with that charm, and they celebrated 55 years of marriage before her death in June 2019.
Ronnie attended Tyler Junior College before beginning a career at National Cash Register. He always had an entrepreneurial spirit and left NCR to go into business with his best friend, operating a trio of package stores. Later he operated and then owned East Texas Crate & Pallet supporting the Coca-Cola bottling company, Southwest Canners in Nacogdoches, TX. He retired in February 2019 with a plan to travel with Judy across the country.
Ronnie was a quick-witted, kind, generous, and funny man who was always willing to lend a hand to any cause. He volunteered his time with youth in both the Boy Scouts of America and St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church. He spent countless hours building alongside future home-owners with Habitat for Humanity of Angelina County. He and Judy participated in the annual Angelina County Community Food Drive.
In 2003, he became known as “Pop” when the first of his three granddaughters was born.
Ronnie is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Lynn Temple of Garland; his daughter-in-law, Shannon Lewis Temple and grandchildren Macy Caroline, Layne Lewis, and Anna Reese Temple, all from Dallas; his sister-in-law, Patricia Griggs Temple of Jacksonville; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and life-long friends who became family. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Howard Temple and brother, Robert Edwin Temple.
All who knew and loved Ronnie are invited to celebrate his life with his family, Saturday, March 21 at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church in Lufkin, TX at 1:00 p.m. The family asks that you wear a touch of color or even a Hawaiian shirt to honor his bright personality. The memorial will be preceded by a private interment at Reese Cemetery near Jacksonville, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Reese Cemetery Association, Habitat for Humanity or GODTEL Ministries of Lufkin.
Cremation overseen by Aria Cremation Service & Funeral Home of Dallas, followed by a private interment of ashes in Reese, TX and Celebration of Life service at St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church in Lufkin, TX on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 1 p.m.
